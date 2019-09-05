Pink car insurance goes into the category of electronic documents (PHOTO)

Loading...

Now, car owners in Ontario can keep the insurance policy in electronic form on the smartphone or other devices.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips announced that pink paper insurance continues to operate, but the availability of opportunities to provide information using the phone will save drivers from having to dig in their glove compartment.

He said that the insurance company during the year will have to issue a paper version in addition to the electronic version if the client asks about it.

Phillips said that electronic cards will need protection to prevent the possibility of counterfeiting or adjustments, and that in the first place the specialists will take care about the security of personal data.

The duties of the owners will be to ensure that their phone will be able to display the insurance policy even with a poor signal, low battery or damaged screen.

The representative of the Insurance Bureau of Canada reported that consumers have the ability to use digital media in other sectors, such as banking and retail, so the company providing auto insurance, are pleased that their customers will have such alternative.