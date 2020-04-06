‘Pink full moon’: how to see the biggest and brightest moon in 2020
The biggest and brightest full moon of 2020 called “pink supermoon” — it can be seen in the sky on Tuesday evening, April 7, writes USA Today.
“The biggest full moon of 2020 will be visible all night — it can be seen in the East after sunset on 7 April, around midnight it will rise to the highest level and will sit on the West closer to the sunrise on 8 April,” said Bruce McClure of EarthSky.
As reported by EarthSky, a full moon can be observed from 22:35 PM EDT on April 7.
In April of this year, the moon will be as close to our planet — and, therefore, will be the biggest of the year. The April moon is the second of three important astronomical events that will take place in succession: after the March, “Worms of the full moon” and before the may’s full “Flower moon”, which appears on the sky on may 7.
What is the supermoon?
SUPERLINE is a phenomenon during which the moon is especially close to the Ground during a full moon. The proximity of the moon to the Earth, of course, makes it very large and bright visually by 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the full moon at the farthest point from the Earth.
The term “supermoon” was coined in 1979 by astrologer Richard knoll. Since then, he has become more and more popular and understandable to the media. According to NASA, today the media use it to describe what astronomers call perigali full moon: the full moon that occurs at the time when the moon is at its closest point in its orbit around the Earth.
Because of the optical effect known as the moon illusion, the full moon can seem huge when it rises over the distant objects on the horizon. Therefore, the supermoon looks especially impressive.
Why the April moon is called “pink supermoon”?
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon in April often coincides with the flowering wild rose flower Phlox subulata growing in Eastern North America. Wild flower is commonly called creeping or subulate Phlox, and the “pink moss”.
For millennia, people around the world, including native Americans, called the months for various signals of nature. Old Farmer’s Almanac says that the names of the full moons in North America was still the native Americans who lived in the North and East of the USA.
Every full moon has its own name, from January’s wolf moon to the cold moon of December.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3368
[name] => Moon
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => luna
)
The moon
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 25934
[name] => the supermoon
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => superlunie
)
the supermoon
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27233
[name] => World
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => mir
)
МирFacebookVkontakte
bookmark