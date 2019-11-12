Pink gets the award for “people’s champion”
All fans of “pink” stars rejoice and rush to congratulate Pink with her great achievement. We join them, and I hasten to congratulate her on her award!
So many stars do good, but very few bring the same use as the one and only, Pink. 10 Nov incredibly kind and sympathetic superstar was awarded the People’s Choice Awards, perhaps the highest honor in the awards — The People’s Champion Award. Recognized for her incredible work with such charitable organizations as Planned Parenthood, Autism Speaks, HRC, and many others, this award was well deserved for a woman who gives so much to society in General.
Alex Morgan, captain of the national team USA football, presented her with the award. Quickly kissing his children, Pink came on the scene, enjoying the gusts of applause. In his heartfelt speech, she urged the fans to also do good and take part in charity. “I’m stupid,” she admitted. “But I managed to change a small part in my small world.” She added that in these troubled times it is not about who you are and that you are ready to return. “I don’t care your policy. I care about your children. I care about decency, humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion.”
Not to mention how good she looked! Pink walked the red carpet before the big show, holding hands with their children, willow, age 8, and Jameson, 2 years, and her wonderful husband, Carey HART proudly walked beside her. Rocker brings his signature style to the big event, dressed in a classic black jacket, she wore a Frank hot pink transparent blouse which showed the audience her bra. She said earlier that the fact that she’s a mom doesn’t mean she lost her rocker edge!
Ahead of the show, before getting a reward, she was going to talk to Jason Kennedy. She admitted that now that her latest tour is completed, she finds time to be with my family, to give finally attention to my beloved husband, which admittedly, was very concerned about this busy schedule Pink. As for her activity, for which her honor, she insisted that she was just the right woman for the job. “I have a big mouth and thick skin to fight,” she said. The phrase certainly deep and not many people understand what wanted to convey the star.
The work of the artist does not remain not noticed. Pink, lately, often is rewarded with the honor of receiving various awards. A few days before receiving the award on PCA, celebrities received the highest award Billboard for the tour, becoming the first female solo artist to receive the Legend of Live award. And this is after she won the award for outstanding contribution to music at the ceremony Brit awards in early 2019 and received her coveted star on the Hollywood walk of fame. A wonderful actress, clearly lucky this year!