Pink has apologized for a photo of the children running around the Holocaust memorial
Pink in the framework of his international tour gave a Grand concert in the German capital. The artist decided to combine business with pleasure and before the performance showed the city to his children ― 8-year-old willow and 2-year-old Jameson.
One of the photos published in Instagram a daughter and a son Pink worn for the memorial of the victims of the Holocaust. The monument of the hundreds of grey slabs of different sizes like a maze, no wonder the kids chose it for their games. The singer did not wait for the angry comments and immediately dot the i.
“Berlin, I love you, the singer wrote. ― Warn all commentators ― those two children ― the Jews, as I myself, and all my mother’s family”. “The man who came up with the monument, believed that the children will always remain children, for me personally it is the triumph of life over death. Ask everyone to keep their hatred and condemnation with him,” added the star.
After this terrible warning, few dared to write in the address of the Pink angry messages. On the contrary, the artist was supported and agreed that the architect Peter Eisenman would be glad that his sorrowful creature became a place for children’s amusement. “The child should just enjoy childhood,” said the followers.