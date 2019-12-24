Pink tax: women in the U.S. are overpaid tens of thousands of dollars for everyday products
Sad fact: even in 2019, women are at a disadvantage compared to men, says Good Housekeeping.
For example, women are constantly paid less than men for equal work: women earn 80.5 per cent for every dollar that accrues to man for labor, the wage gap is 20%. For women of color the gap is even wider. Women also often charge a higher interest rate on mortgage loans, despite their consistently higher credit ratings.
In addition, the United States is one of two countries which does not obligate the employer to provide paid maternity leave. According to a report by the National partnership of women and families, “the loss of income women during pregnancy or of maternity leave and child care can have significant and even devastating to her family.”
Women also have to deal with the pink tax.
What is the pink tax?
The pink tax is an additional amount that women pay for everyday goods and services such as razors, shampoos, haircuts, clothing, dry cleaning and much more. This “tax” applies to subjects, covering the whole of a woman’s life: from toys for girls and school uniforms to the canes, braces and diapers for adults.
Prices for individual products may not seem so different — say, $of 3.79 vs. $3.99 for the deodorant, but over time this small increase may be in large amount.
According to axthepinktax.com pink tax cost of 30-year-old woman more than $ 40,000. A woman at the age of 60 years gives about 82,000 dollars, which men do not have to pay. Currently, no Federal law prohibits companies from charging different prices for identical items on the basis of sex.
One particularly controversial part of the pink tax known as tax on tampons: the fee that women charge for feminine hygiene products. Almost all States exempt from tax naukovyi items needed such as food and prescription drugs but all but 10 States charge a tax on tampons and feminine pads, despite their importance for most women.
Social networking hashtags such as #genderpricing , #pinktax and #AxThePinkTax, drew attention to the issue of pricing on the basis of sex.
Retailers often make the effort to share the same items with different prices, so you can tell the difference easy. On average, the study showed that women’s products cost 7% more than similar products for men, including 13 percent more for personal care products, 8% more for clothing for adults and 8% more for goods for the elderly/home.
How long has the pink tax?
At least since the early 1990-ies — that’s when California began to study the problem. A 1996 report from the Research Bureau of the Assembly of States showed that 64% of stores in 5 major cities in California charge a higher price for washing and dry cleaning a women’s blouse compared to a men’s button-down shirt. “[It was] clear examples of price discrimination based on gender,” said senior consultant of the Assembly Jackie Speyer.
Based on the results of the study, California passed a law in 1995 on the abolition of tax liabilities in respect of men and women, which reads: “No commercial establishment of any kind may not be discriminatory in relation to the price charged for services of a similar nature due to the sex of the person”.
In 2013, Speyer was elected to the U.S. House of representatives. Three years later she introduced a similar national bill in Congress. She re-introduced a bill to ban pink tax in 2019, but no official action had been taken.
How to avoid paying the pink tax?
The easiest way to avoid the pink tax is to compare prices whenever possible. Check out the “male” versions of razors, shampoos and other personal care products. View the basic products for men such as t-shirts, button-down shirts and socks — there is a probability that you will pay less for items similar or higher quality.
Also pay attention to stores and companies that advertise that they are “Pink Tax Free” or offer services unisex.
Which brands are actively fighting with the pink tax?
In 2016, online wholesale Boxed company adjusted the prices on some of its personal care products to account for tax on a pink color.
“Our team has carefully studied some of the products offered for Boxed, and realized that many female products are much more expensive than their male equivalents, said PRNewsire CEO and founder Chieh Huang of Boxed. — It just didn’t make sense for our team, and we immediately decided that this is a problem that we would like to bring to the forefront and take action”.
The company even created a “pink tax” on its web site, which lists all products, from tampons to wash the body, which are reduced to gender-neutral prices.
Billie, a British company that provides membership, offers a referral discount, which she calls The Pink Tax Rebate.
“On behalf of razor companies — said on the website of the company — and we are sorry that you overpaid for pink razors. It is time to get your money back”.