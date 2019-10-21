Pirelli has developed tyres especially for the new BMW M8
Pirelli introduced the custom tires, developed for the new super-coupe BMW M8, in the framework of partnerships, which for several years.
The Italian firm has chosen its famous product is P Zero and using the philosophy of Perfect Fit, adapted the bus in accordance with the characteristics of the M8, just by configuring it in accordance with the chassis of the car.
The development means that the BMW tyres with homologation, featuring the star marking on the sidewall, provide higher performance on wet and dry roads, during braking and on the highway compared to the already estimated P-Zeros.
Settings P-Zero included the adaptation of the tread, which, along with the change in driving characteristics, optimize the level of rolling noise of tyres.
In the frames of the front and rear tires also use different design layers (275/35 ZR 20 front and 285/35 ZR 20 rear).
The front tires have a symmetric frame structure, and the rear tyres have an asymmetrical structure.