Pit bulls love to listen to bedtime stories
September 11, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
Two-year-old river bird loves books with fairy tales. Not only that, he himself would not mind reading another story, so he also found an appreciative audience.
Two pit bulls living in the house — a four-year and six-year-old Ronnie Massey — never miss a chance to listen to the tale.
Couple with all facilities falling apart on the bed, its legs in different directions, and the boy reads his four-footed friends children’s book.
However, monotone, and may well put to sleep, no matter how exciting it may be. Jenna, mother of river, who shot video of this touching scene and posted the video online, said that in the end both the listener passed out.