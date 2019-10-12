Pitchfork has announced the list of top two hundred songs from 2010 years
Influential music website Pitchfork has published a list of top two hundred songs of 2010 years.
First place at the end of the decade took the track “Alright” from the album of 2015 “To Pimp a Butterfly” 2015 American rapper Kendrick Lamar.
The second place canadian singer Grimes song “Oblivion”, the album “Visions” in 2012.
Honorary bronze, the singer from Sweden — Robyn song “Dancing on My Own” album of 2010 “Body Talk Pt 1” .
Next on the list:
4. Beyonce “Formation”
5. Frank Ocean “Thinking About You”
6. Azealia Banks “212” ( feat. Lazy Jay)
7. Mitski “Your Best American Girl”
8. Solange “Cranes in the Sky”
9. Lana Del Rey “Video Games”
10. Lil Uzi Vert “XO Tour Llif3”
The whole playlist you can listen to over 15 hours of Music on Apple or Spotify.
Similar lists Pitchfork were of the best tracks of the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s years.