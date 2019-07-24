Pitiful semblance of Ukrainian pop music: well-known producer smashed a new song Buzova and called it secondary
Popular Russian TV presenter and singer Olga Buzova, shocking the audience with revealing outfits and unconventional antics, announced the release of a new song, which confidently calls hit. She published the video, which dances with the chorus written in the style of the 90s. In comments to the Russian TV channel Zvezda said modestly that the first in show business returned to trend in the beginning of this year.
The statement is not indifferent to the well-known Ukrainian producer Mikhail Yasinsky, who works with Olga Polyakova and other artists. He resented the words of Olga about her innovation. The producer believes that Ukrainian musicians, arrangers, composers have long set the trends in the market show business, writing songs for Russian artists.
“How they are secondary. It is nice to know they’re falling behind not only in the underground, but in pop music, and watching, watching, watching. I am particularly pleased that they did not understand that 90 of the forehead is wide. For them — it’s sweater boys crimson jackets and vodka. Styling, markers and atmosphere — it’s too hard… I Can only blunt — weddings, fights, bums and swearing… Drunk, fuck. Yes, there will be millions of views and all, but we know that they have nothing to offer, nothing but imitations, it’s all a far cry from the new Ukrainian pop music, and how they do it will lead them there, where all the stars of the 90s- to the dump.
Because when the once-bright actor who won the gold medal of “Eurovision” singing a meaningless set of phrases from songs Shatunova and Queen with cartoon style video advertising Laziness Gorbunkova is a fiasco… If it so happens that the Ukrainian authors and producers, Directors stop working on rush — I can’t even imagine what they will sing and play” — posted by Michael Jasinski in Facebook, obviously alluding to the work of Olya Polyakova and her stylized 90s songs, such as “Call”.
noting that she allegedly copied her image from the clip “Queen of the night”.
