Piton made a “surprise” players Billiards

Business as usual for Australia.
Residents of Brisbane (Australia) gathered to play Billiards, did not expect that the game will be too exciting and emotional, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
People in whose house a billiard table and had no idea that this table may like the look of the Python. However, that is exactly what happened. As soon as the game started, the snake, hidden in the pocket, worried and stuck his head out.
Very soon to help homeowners came professionals who have uninstalled Python and praised the people for what they came up with the idea to stick in the pocket hands. But the users of the Internet are surprisingly good-naturedly responded to different cues, stating that Python is just adorable.
