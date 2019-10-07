Pizza can be part of a healthy diet
Good news for the many millions of pizza lovers told Italian researcher Silvano Gallus. He proved that pizza can be part of a healthy diet and even have got for the opening of the IG Nobel prize.
An epidemiologist from Milan Silvano Gallus some time ago was awarded the status of the IG Nobel prize for his study in which he proved that eating pizza is a Testament to a healthy and balanced diet. The award was not pleased scientist, and he hastened to act with explanations of the study result, which may seem weird at first sight. It is well known that pizza belongs to category fast food, and he is unlikely to be useful for human health. But the Italian scientist says that any mistakes he had committed. Moreover, the scientist personally went on stage and received the IG Nobel prize, which aroused a storm of applause, because the vast majority of winners of this award for her are not.