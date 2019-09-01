Pizza, fries and Sprite: how Lomachenko said the victory over Campbell (video)
Famous Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO’s), who on the night of 1 September in London won a unanimous decision of the British Luke Campbell (20-3, 16 KO’s) and added to the championship belts in the lightweight division by the WBC and WBA vacant WBO belt, allowed himself after the fight to relax slightly.
Still a few days before entering the ring Basil asked what his soul desires after the game, and going into the locker room after the victory, he saw his order. Pizza, fries, Sprite (wine in the published video remains untouched) — no restrictions.
By the way, Campbell after the defeat of the Ukrainian went to the hospital and was not present at the press conference. “Luke was all right. He went to the hospital after the fight, it’s just a precaution”, — reassured fans of the British promoter Eddie Hearn.
Himself Lomachenko shared their plans for the future, stating that he wanted to fight with the American Teofino Lopez.
“I would like to thank everyone who was present in the arena who was cheering for me at the screens of their monitors, and those who organized this fight. Fans in England — best in the world. I promise someday to do here. Of course, I want to fight for the fourth championship belt, but everything will depend on what will say to my promoter Bob Arum. Personally, I now of course want to fight the guy Teofilo Lopez. But I don’t think he’ll win the Richard Commies”, — said Vasyl Lomachenko immediately after the fight at the O2 arena.
Note that the title IBF lightweight title Teofino Lopez (USA) — Richard Commies (Ghana) on December 14 at Madison Square Garden in new York. Lopez has uttered to the address of Ukrainian a lot of nasty things, constantly causing Basil to fight.
