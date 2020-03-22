Pizza, tornado and Yeti: interesting facts about each US state
Each US state has its own peculiarities and laws — that distinguishes inhabitants of one state from another. What is known for each state, found the author of the blog “Elena in America” on “Yandex.Zen”.
What is known in each US state:
- Idaho — potato gems
- Iowa — corn, fair
- Alabama — peanuts, southern hospitality
- Alaska — Northern lights, wildlife, shopping without tax
- Arizona — Grand Canyon, desert, cactuses
- Arkansas — diamonds, hot springs
- Wyoming — mountains, Yellowstone Park, coal
- Washington — rain, whales and killer whales, glaciers, beer, and wine
- Vermont — maple syrup ice cream
- VA — the history of the country
- Wisconsin cheese and dairy products
- Hawaii, surfing, beaches, volcanoes, coffee
- Delaware — the first state shopping without tax
- Georgia — peaches, pecans and peanuts
- West Virginia — Civil war, mountains and forests, coal
- Illinois — pizza, corn, trains, Lincoln
- Indiana limestone, basketball
- CA — Hollywood, Silicon Valley, wine, beaches, redwoods
- Kansas — tornadoes, wheat
- Kentucky — horse racing
- Colorado mountain and ski resorts, canyons and hot springs
- Connecticut — nutmeg, seafood
- Louisiana — carnival jazz
- Massachusetts — the pilgrims, Harvard, mit, whales
- Minnesota — cold winters, lakes, iron
- Mississippi Blues, slavery, Teddy bear
- Missouri farm, the Civil war, a tornado
- Michigan — automotive, Great Lakes, lighthouses
- Montana — glacier, Yellowstone Park, deposits of precious metals, shopping without taxes
- Maine — lighthouses, lobster, blueberries
- Maryland crab, Chesapeake Bay
- Ne — Prairie farm
- Nevada casinos, deserts, UFO
- New Hampshire shopping is tax-free, granite and sand, mountains
- New Jersey — the diner, shopping, traffic jams at the entrance to NY
- New York — the Statue of Liberty, the capital of immigration, skyscrapers, Broadway, museums, tourists
- New Mexico — UFO desert
- Ohio soccer, rock — n-roll roller coaster
- Oklahoma — tornado, Snow Man
- Oregon — shopping without tax, bicycles
- Pennsylvania is the birthplace of America, Amish, sandwich with cheese and steak
- Rhode island is the smallest state, jewelry, shellfish
- North Dakota grains, honey, ranch
- North Carolina — beaches, sweet potato
- Tennessee — music in the style of country, mountain
- Texas — cowboys, tornado , Rodeo
- Florida — alligators, amusement parks, beaches, vacation, retirees
- South Dakota — Mount Rushmore, mining
- South Carolina — beaches, seafood, peaches
- Utah — canyons, mountains, caves, Mormons
- DC (Washington) — the US capital, the country’s history, museums
