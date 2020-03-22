Pizza, tornado and Yeti: interesting facts about each US state

Each US state has its own peculiarities and laws — that distinguishes inhabitants of one state from another. What is known for each state, found the author of the blog “Elena in America” on “Yandex.Zen”.

Пицца, торнадо и йети: интересные факты о каждом штате США

Photo: Shutterstock

What is known in each US state:

  • Idaho — potato gems
  • Iowa — corn, fair
  • Alabama — peanuts, southern hospitality
  • Alaska — Northern lights, wildlife, shopping without tax
  • Arizona — Grand Canyon, desert, cactuses
  • Arkansas — diamonds, hot springs
  • Wyoming — mountains, Yellowstone Park, coal
  • Washington — rain, whales and killer whales, glaciers, beer, and wine
  • Vermont — maple syrup ice cream
  • VA — the history of the country
  • Wisconsin cheese and dairy products
  • Hawaii, surfing, beaches, volcanoes, coffee
  • Delaware — the first state shopping without tax
  • Georgia — peaches, pecans and peanuts
  • West Virginia — Civil war, mountains and forests, coal
  • Illinois — pizza, corn, trains, Lincoln
  • Indiana limestone, basketball
  • CA — Hollywood, Silicon Valley, wine, beaches, redwoods
  • Kansas — tornadoes, wheat
  • Kentucky — horse racing
  • Colorado mountain and ski resorts, canyons and hot springs
  • Connecticut — nutmeg, seafood
  • Louisiana — carnival jazz
  • Massachusetts — the pilgrims, Harvard, mit, whales
  • Minnesota — cold winters, lakes, iron
  • Mississippi Blues, slavery, Teddy bear
  • Missouri farm, the Civil war, a tornado
  • Michigan — automotive, Great Lakes, lighthouses
  • Montana — glacier, Yellowstone Park, deposits of precious metals, shopping without taxes
  • Maine — lighthouses, lobster, blueberries
  • Maryland crab, Chesapeake Bay
  • Ne — Prairie farm
  • Nevada casinos, deserts, UFO
  • New Hampshire shopping is tax-free, granite and sand, mountains
  • New Jersey — the diner, shopping, traffic jams at the entrance to NY
  • New York — the Statue of Liberty, the capital of immigration, skyscrapers, Broadway, museums, tourists
  • New Mexico — UFO desert
  • Ohio soccer, rock — n-roll roller coaster
  • Oklahoma — tornado, Snow Man
  • Oregon — shopping without tax, bicycles
  • Pennsylvania is the birthplace of America, Amish, sandwich with cheese and steak
  • Rhode island is the smallest state, jewelry, shellfish
  • North Dakota grains, honey, ranch
  • North Carolina — beaches, sweet potato
  • Tennessee — music in the style of country, mountain
  • Texas — cowboys, tornado , Rodeo
  • Florida — alligators, amusement parks, beaches, vacation, retirees
  • South Dakota — Mount Rushmore, mining
  • South Carolina — beaches, seafood, peaches
  • Utah — canyons, mountains, caves, Mormons
  • DC (Washington) — the US capital, the country’s history, museums

