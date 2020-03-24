Pizza with pineapple and beer Corona: what products are U.S. residents do not buy even in a crisis
Although household items such as toilet paper, non-perishable foodstuffs and disinfectants, are in great demand throughout the country, when people create a home inventory during a pandemic coronavirus, disappear from the shelves, not all products, writes Fox News. Here’s what no one wanted to buy even in a panic.
In recent days, some Twitter users pointed out the products that wholesale buyers are obviously unable to do. During ongoing outbreaks note 8 products, which, according to commentators in social networks, remain in sufficient quantities in their local supermarkets.
Clam chowder
Although canned is always advisable to have on hand in Boston don’t like clam chowder Manhattan Clam Chowder.
Pizza with pineapple
According to Twitter users, there is no need to deliver pizza to your house, if you like the version with ham and pineapple. Full of them even in the shops of Italy.
Products cauliflower and broccoli
Although they are very useful products based on cauliflower and broccoli, such as pasta and pizza crust, are on the shelves of supermarkets.
Carrot noodles
Shop Trader Joe’s customers-the alarmists obviously don’t feel a craving for frozen frozen carrots.
Hummus
Customers report that some flavored version of the sauce from the chickpeas continue to fill the shelves.
Ramen with shrimp flavor
Despite the global pandemic and an uncertain future, “no one wants ramen with shrimp flavor,” joked one Twitter user.
Some brands of bottled water
Who wants to drink? At a time when panicky buyers make stocks for the weeks of quarantine, some brands of bottled water there are still in stores.
Beer Corona
Although the parent company Grupo Modelo disputing “misinformation” about the coronavirus, which during a pandemic, falsely associated with the Corona, according to reports, the drink still fills the shelves of some stores.
