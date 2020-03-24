Pizza with pineapple and beer Corona: what products are U.S. residents do not buy even in a crisis

| March 24, 2020 | News | No Comments

Although household items such as toilet paper, non-perishable foodstuffs and disinfectants, are in great demand throughout the country, when people create a home inventory during a pandemic coronavirus, disappear from the shelves, not all products, writes Fox News. Here’s what no one wanted to buy even in a panic.

Photo: Shutterstock

In recent days, some Twitter users pointed out the products that wholesale buyers are obviously unable to do. During ongoing outbreaks note 8 products, which, according to commentators in social networks, remain in sufficient quantities in their local supermarkets.

Clam chowder

Although canned is always advisable to have on hand in Boston don’t like clam chowder Manhattan Clam Chowder.

Photo: twitter.com/HillaryMonahan

Photo: twitter.com/online_shawn

Pizza with pineapple

According to Twitter users, there is no need to deliver pizza to your house, if you like the version with ham and pineapple. Full of them even in the shops of Italy.

Photo: twitter.com/JonComms

Photo: twitter.com/genevalaitis

Photo: twitter.com/claudversion

Products cauliflower and broccoli

Although they are very useful products based on cauliflower and broccoli, such as pasta and pizza crust, are on the shelves of supermarkets.

Photo: twitter.com/julianaillari

Photo: twitter.com/ClintOlivier

Photo: twitter.com/wskrz

Carrot noodles

Shop Trader Joe’s customers-the alarmists obviously don’t feel a craving for frozen frozen carrots.

Photo: twitter.com/batuyenilmz

Photo: twitter.com/Gina_Naomi_Baez

Photo: twitter.com/GilmoreGhoul

Hummus

Customers report that some flavored version of the sauce from the chickpeas continue to fill the shelves.

Photo: twitter.com/noahgo

Photo: twitter.com/ajjacobs

Ramen with shrimp flavor

Despite the global pandemic and an uncertain future, “no one wants ramen with shrimp flavor,” joked one Twitter user.

Photo: twitter.com/RobaFett64

Photo: twitter.com/kanadian_idiot

Photo: twitter.com/NextGlitch

Some brands of bottled water

Who wants to drink? At a time when panicky buyers make stocks for the weeks of quarantine, some brands of bottled water there are still in stores.

Photo: twitter.com/YELLOWPAINT11

Photo: twitter.com/Herwussypet

Photo: twitter.com/inkr3dibl3_k

Beer Corona

Although the parent company Grupo Modelo disputing “misinformation” about the coronavirus, which during a pandemic, falsely associated with the Corona, according to reports, the drink still fills the shelves of some stores.

Photo: twitter.com/jsmhoughton

Photo: twitter.com/soheefication

Photo: twitter.com/mariadonovanwri

As previously wrote ForumDaily:

  • While the world wonders why in some countries, including America, are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, the correspondents decided to ask this question of buyers shopping in Los Angeles, which from 6 am to stand in line to stock up on this product for the period of emergency imposed because of the spread of Chinese coronavirus in the United States. That’s what they said.
  • Police Department city of Newport has posted on his page in Facebook the message that buyers across the country are flocking to supermarkets to stock up on toilet paper and food in a pandemic coronavirus. Police asked people not to call the emergency services if they have run out of toilet paper.
  • Irritated empty store shelves and the accumulation of critical items by the buyers in a panic because of the pandemic of coronavirus, a California man went outside to get other people to share toilet paper. How did the people respond — read our material.

