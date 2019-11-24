Place on your forehead, city and gum Britney Spears: the most bizarre items sold at auction
Every thing costs so much how many for it are ready to pay. This rule modern Commerce becomes especially clear when you get acquainted with Internet auctions. They can be purchased as works of art, and truly crazy things. Publication “Cultural studies” has gathered a selection of the strangest items, however, have found their buyers willing to pay them a fair amount.
The most expensive
Interestingly, today for sale, you can put anything you want. For example, one American citizen decided to sell ad space… on his forehead. For money she was ready to decorate the most visible part of the face tattoo of any content.
For such original lot have played serious battle, and two days later won a famous casino. For 10 thousand dollars an enterprising woman has turned herself for life in a “walking advertisement”. It should be noted that the lady was chasing the good cause — the proceeds went to education of her son in a prestigious College.
Another woman in 2009, tried to sell the name of their unborn child. More precisely, the right to that same name. Before her second son, she posted on eBay a lot with an unusual offer. Oddly enough, it aroused great interest among buyers, and for a few days, the price has reached 41 thousand dollars.
The service administration has launched a war trying to prevent such kind of trade, and in the end they managed to prove the illegality of such an approach. The lot was deleted, and the transaction was not completed, which may have saved the baby from a long participation in the next campaign.
The musician James blunt was more creative and was put up for auction… own sister. Actually, this story looks much more decent than it might seem at first. The case was the fact that the girl urgently needed to get to Ireland for the funeral of relatives, and in the ad, James wrote that “the lady is in trouble and needs the help of a knight”. Knight was very fast, took a noble lady in a private helicopter, and then another, and married her as an honest man, so it was very romantic.
“Star dust”
Of course, if we talk about the madness, the first place, of course, possible to award fans love their idols and are willing to cough up the feats. Among the most well-known “rarities” sold through online auctions to find the most unusual things.
Chewing gum Britney Spears for $216. Ingenuity was shown by the waiter from the London restaurant, serving a star and managed to keep this “relic”.
The Bank with the same air that is exhaled Angelina Jolly and Brad pitt. It’s hard to say, as occurred in this case, “sample”, but a fan who bought a jar for $ 530, probably was very pleased. In any case, the idea of this product is brilliant.
One of the most famous and expensive lots of this kind was toast, half-eaten Justin Timberlake. Unknown fan had paid him slightly more than three thousand dollars. When the stars finally realize that any remains of their meals can be sold so expensive, the need for concerts, I’ll probably just disappear.
In 2012, nearly a thousand dollars was sold a piece of wedding cake one of the famous couple. It wouldn’t be so surprising if it was not about the wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. At the time of sale sweet lot have already turned 65, but, apparently, the Queen really knows the secret of eternal vigor and on the same piece of cake she once tried.
However, the following lots are from the perspective of ordinary people look even less attractive. For example, at a charity auction for 5300 dollars was sold to a used handkerchief Scarlett Johansson. The high price is due to the fact that the star not only used it for its intended purpose, but also signed a “rarity”.
You can, of course, can argue long, was it worth the kidney stone of actor Star trek William Shatner 25 thousand dollars, and dentures of Winston Churchill — 24 thousand, but once bought, then so it is. However, outdid all the fan who posted a handful of hair Elvis Presley 115 thousand dollars. By the way, this lot was sold many times. Only one hair from the head of Elvis sold at auction in Barcelona in 1833 the dollar. Has collected and preserved the value of the hairstylist of the singer. It is possible that if you ever raise the question of cloning stars, this purchase will be really valuable.
A major purchase
For those who don’t do the little things and likes a serious purchase, can also be suitable lots at auction. For example, a few years ago for 220 thousand dollars was sold to a fragment of the Eiffel tower. A small spiral staircase was part of a temporary structure, for which Gustave Eiffel was raised in 1889, to officially open this famous structure.
Up for auction in 2002, was exposed to the whole city. Well, or rather town, because Bridgeville reside only 25 people. The town is 400 miles from San Francisco and found a buyer for 1 770 000$. It is interesting that, once sold, the city since then two more times resold, but the buyers in each case were unknown.