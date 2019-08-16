Placido Domingo for the first time commented on the scandal itself
The musician was sure that all his relationships with colleagues was of General agreement.
The famous Italian tenor Placido Domingo for the first time commented on the sex scandal around his person.
At the same time nine female singers and dancers, who did not give their names, accused the singer of sexual harassment.
Domingo said that these events of thirty years ago, but they “deeply disturbing and described is completely inaccurate”. The singer stressed that he was “pained to hear that he could have someone to disappoint you or make you feel uncomfortable, no matter how long ago it was.”
The tenor also outlined his vision of the situation. He said that he was always confident that his relationships with colleagues are based on mutual consent. He never had any intention of deliberately “harms, offends or defames someone.”
Domingo also said that it would recognize a huge difference in modern standards and practices, and that was 30 years ago.