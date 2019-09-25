Placido Domingo left the Opera, where he worked for 51 years
The famous Spanish Opera singer Placido Domingo left the new York Metropolitan Opera, where he worked for 51 years. This happened after the charges against the legendary tenors of the number of allegations of sexual harassment. Domingo, who denies them all, said that he still feels the need to stop work on the Opera in order not to “distract from the work” colleagues.
According to CNN, the 78-year-old tenor had three times to play the main role in Giuseppe Verdi’s Opera “Macbeth.” Also this season, Domingo was going to take part in the Opera of Giacomo Puccini’s “Madame butterfly”.
His appearance at the dress rehearsal of “Macbeth” Placido called the last exit on the Metropolitan Opera.
And those who denied the Maestro, had problems with the further career.
