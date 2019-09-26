Placido Domingo was accused of assaulting at least 11 women
Outstanding tenor Placido Domingo, who in August was accused of sexual harassment, leaving the work in the leading Opera United States because of a sex scandal, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
So, the famous Metropolitan Opera in new York city today gives the play “Macbeth”, the main party which was to perform a 78-year-old singer. But the artist decided not to embarrass colleagues with his presence in connection with a loud investigation.