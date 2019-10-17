Plan for the protection of sharks, US cities take steps due to the activation of predators
Officials from the towns of Cape cod are taking steps to make the surrounding island waters safer for visitors. With this purpose, compiled the report “Alternative analysis for mitigating the impact of shark.”
No matter how useful the proposed alternatives, officials claim that there is nothing that can absolutely guarantee the safety of those who go into the waters of Cape cod. Recall that in the period from June to August here recorded 161 the appearance of a great white shark.
On the basis of a six-month study conducted by a group of companies in Woods Hole, identified 27 migration strategies of sharks in the region. The report presents a number of measures to improve public safety on beaches throughout the region.
“With so many stakeholders having different interests, it is important that we carefully and scientifically considered our options. Analysis of alternatives has provided us with an objective overview of options, based on research, to have a clear understanding of what options might be suitable for our beaches,” said Rei Ann Palmer, the Manager of Truro Town.
The report divided the strategy of migration of sharks into three separate categories. The first is based on the technology, the second — on the basis of barriers, and the third is bio-based. Strategies include tagging, acoustic detection, magnetic selection, barriers, visual monitoring, adaptive camouflage, and behavior change.
Each category and strategy have different degree of potential success. For example, visual detection has a very low success rate, because just as a shark will be in sight, it will be too close to the zones of navigation.
Efforts to tagging give only a slight understanding of movements of sharks, since it only marks a small part of the population of sharks.
Other results from the report show that the buoys play a role in increasing public safety from the point of view of the presence and migration of sharks, but their placement does not guarantee the safety and protection of sharks.
Meanwhile, detection systems sonars have not lived up to its potential, and no technological alternatives are unable to successfully separate the sharks and people.
The most important conclusion from the report is that none of the alternative, or even any combination of alternatives, will not ensure the safety of potential swimmers. In addition, used protection, insect repellent and camouflage not prevent shark attacks.
The report stresses that changing human behavior is probably the most effective form of preventing shark attacks. The best way for swimmers to minimize the risk of shark attacks to change their behavior in the peak season of activity.
These predators are protected by state law and Federal law. This means that hunting and the selection of species is prohibited. The report found no evidence that the reduction of local populations of grey seals would reduce regional populations of sharks.