Planes “heat” the Earth is stronger than carbon dioxide
Scientists from the German center for aviation and Astronautics (DLR) has called an unexpected factor contributing to global warming, namely the development of aviation.
According to the study, condensation trails from aircraft has a strong influence on the greenhouse effect.
Water vapor and soot fall into the cold air at high altitude, and as a result, ice formed Cirrus clouds.
They “hold” heat, not allowing it to volatilize into space, and thus contribute to rising temperatures, according to
Scientists believe that by 2050 the impact of aircraft on the atmosphere will increase by three times (compared to 2006) as air traffic becomes much more intense.
Contrails affect the radiation balance of the planet. Their “contribution” in the next decade will increase from 50 to 180 milliwatt per square meter faster than the rate of emissions of carbon dioxide.
According to experts, the trail from flying the plane remains even when a characteristic white streaks disappear in the atmosphere is a huge amount of ice crystals.
To solve this problem can only transition to alternative fuels. Soot should be reduced by at least 50% of the current amount.
Earlier it was reported that CO2 emissions in 2019 reached a record level: above 415 ppm.