Planes, trains and ships: to move than the presidents
The US President can not be found in economy class, as, for example, of the President of Latvia or Ukraine. An American President has quite a large fleet of everything he can move around, both within the country and outside the United States. This tells “Voice of America”.
The President travels with maximum comfort, freshness, head and state of health depends very much, most importantly, control over the nuclear button. We will remind that the USA is one of the two powers with the largest nuclear Arsenal.
In this case, it is very hard to separate the President from his vacation. It is unknown when they rest, as formally operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, without weekends and holidays. In the work schedule of the President for each day there is a “Presidential time” and who knows what they are doing at this time. It is believed that in those few hours he was thinking, thinking, talking.
All the traffic goes the President as “Number one” — airplane, helicopter, car, even a train. Don’t underestimate their comfort. It is very good, especially machines equipped with everything you need. Here he can sleep, take a shower and be in complete comfort. From the movies we know that the plane even allows you to survive during a nuclear war.
It is worth noting that the President flies on two planes. He flies on one, but the second is flying close to ready to take it on Board.
After the terrorist attacks of September 11 in the plane added an option through which the President can go live directly from the aircraft.
How to travel in the first US presidents
I wonder what the first presidency virtually travel. It was believed that the President should sit at his Desk and work and not be distracted by different trip.
Especially dangerous was considered to be travel outside the United States. The Americans were afraid that the Europeans will be able to bribe, cheat and America will suffer. Some managed to combine work and travel, such as Theodore Roosevelt. It was not until the early 20th century, and then the presidents began to travel.
They traveled first by train. For the election campaigns there was a special railway trains. They are Vice-presidents toured the country, staged rallies directly into railway stations.
The presidents had their own yachts. Franklin Roosevelt loved to travel on yachts.
Franklin Roosevelt made 20 international trips during his presidency. For information, he spent in the White house for three presidential terms.
Truman, who spent two presidential terms — 5 trips.
DUID Eisenhower — 26 trips.
John F. Kennedy — 8 trips.
Lyndon Johnson — 11
Richard Nixon — 15
Gerald Ford — 7
Jimmy Carter — 12
Ronald Reagan — 25
George Bush senior — 26
Bill Clinton — 54
George W. Bush — 48
Barack Obama — 52.
Donald trump is 18.
Interestingly, railway companies, which at that time was rich and was suspected of corruption schemes, sometimes deservedly, took over the travel of presidents — the work of so many people from different organizations. There was a suspicion that for such, the President could do something nice. For example, to provide some contracts.
And yet, the President has a special people who do this. The President should not not what to think, even to remember.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3257
[name] => aircraft
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => samolety
)
aircraft
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 8691
[name] => trains
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => poezda
)
trains
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28388
[name] => parahod
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => paraxody
)
параходыFacebookVkontakte
bookmark