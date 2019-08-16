Planned production of ornaments dedicated to the universe of “Harry Potter”

Fans of the jewelry brand and the universe JK Rowling can be happy and peaceful: jewelry brand Pandora announced a partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to More.

Планируется выпуск украшений, посвященных вселенной «Гарри Поттера»

In tandem, they plan to release a jewelry collection dedicated to the universe of “Harry Potter”. The collection includes 12 pieces handcrafted with recognizable characters, including earrings and bracelets. The line will go on sale before Christmas — November 28.

“Fans of the “Harry Potter” requested this collection over the years. The legendary story of friendship and magic brought up a generation, so we are very excited to present “magic” jewelry fans around the world,” — said brand Manager Stephen Fairchild is Pandora.

