Planned vacation: 10 the wet and dry States of America
In different regions of the U.S. the climate is very different. There are States where it rains often, and there are places where almost year round drought. In order to in your travels you were always dressed for the weather, here is a list of the 10 most rainy and 10 of the most arid States of America, compiled by the publication USA Today.
10 samax rainyx states:
1. Hawaii
- Average annual rainfall: 1452,88 mm (57.2 in)
- Average monthly rainfall: 121,92 mm (4.8 inches)
- The rainiest time of the year: 195,58 mm (7.7 inches) in December
2. Louisiana
- Average annual rainfall: 1445,26 mm (56.9 in)
- Average monthly rainfall: 121,92 mm (4.8 inches)
- The rainiest time of the year: 167,64 mm (6.6 inches) in June
3. Mississippi
- Average annual rainfall: 1409,7 mm (55,5 inch)
- Average monthly rainfall: 116,84 mm (4.6 inch)
- The rainy season: 139.7 mm (5.5 inches) in December
4. Alabama
- Average annual rainfall: 1404,62 mm (55.3 in)
- Average monthly rainfall amount: mm 119,38 (4.7 inch)
- The rainiest time of the year: 144,78 mm (5.7 inches) in March
5. FL
- Average annual rainfall: 1363,98 mm (53.7 inches)
- Average monthly rainfall: 114.3 mm (4.5 inches)
- The rainiest time of the year: 190,5 mm (7.5 inches) in August
6. Tn
- Average annual rainfall: 1310,64 mm (51.6 in)
- Average monthly rainfall: 104,14 mm (4.1 in.)
- The rainiest time of the year: 121,92 mm (4.8 inches) in July
7. GA
- Average annual rainfall: 1272,54 mm (50.1 in)
- Average monthly rainfall: 99,06 mm (3.9 inches)
- The rainiest time of the year: 129,54 mm (5.1) inches in July
8. Arkansas
- Average annual rainfall: 1259,84 mm (49.6 inch)
- The average monthly amount of precipitation: 101.6 mm (4.0 inches)
- The rainiest time of the year: 129,54 mm (5.1 inches) in may
9. North Carolina
- Average annual rainfall: 1252,22 mm (49.3 in)
- The average monthly amount of precipitation: 101.6 mm (4.0 inches)
- The rainiest time of the year: 132,08 mm (5.2 inches) in August
10. South Carolina
- Average annual rainfall: 1219,2 mm (48,0 inches)
- Average monthly rainfall: 99,06 mm (3.9 inches)
- The rainiest time of the year: 149,86 mm (5.9 inches) in August
10 of the most arid States:
1. Nevada
- Average annual rainfall: 261,62 mm (10.3 inch)
- Average monthly rainfall: 17,78 mm (0.7 inch)
- The rainiest time of the year: 22,86 mm (0.9 inches) in January
2. AZ
- Average annual rainfall: 320,04 mm (12.6 inches)
- Average monthly rainfall: 22,86 mm (0.9 inches)
- The rainiest time of year compatibility: 43.18 mm (1.7 inches) in August
3. Utah
- Average annual rainfall: 345,44 mm (13,6) inches
- Average monthly rainfall: 27,94 mm (1.1 in.)
- The rainiest time of the year: 38.1 mm (1.5 in) in April
4. New Mexico
- Average annual rainfall: 355.6 mm (14.0 inch)
- Average monthly rainfall: 27,94 mm (1.1 in.)
- The rainy season: of 55.88 mm (2.2 inches) in August
5. Wyoming
- Average annual rainfall: 403,86 mm (15.9 inch)
- Average monthly rainfall: 30.48 mm (1.2 inches)
- The rainiest time of the year: 53,34 mm (2.1 inches) in may
6. North Dakota
- Average annual rainfall: 439,42 mm (17,3 in)
- Average monthly rainfall: 40,64 mm (1.6 inches)
- The rainiest time of the year: 83,82 mm (3.3 inches) in June
7. Colorado
- Average annual rainfall: 459,74 mm (18.1 inch)
- Average monthly rainfall: 25.4 mm (1.0 inch)
- The rainiest time of the year: 48,26 mm (1.9 inches) in August
8. Montana
- Average annual rainfall: 474,98 mm (18.7 inch)
- Average monthly rainfall: 27,94 mm (1.1 in.)
- The rainiest time of the year: 58.42 mm (2.3 inches) in June
9. South Dakota
- Average annual rainfall: 485,14 mm (19.1 inch)
- Average monthly rainfall: and 45.72 mm (1.8 inches)
- The rainiest time of the year, with 88.9 mm (3.5) inch in June
10. CA
- Average annual rainfall: 568,96 mm (22,4) inch
- Average monthly rainfall: 40,64 mm (1.6 inches)
- The rainiest time of the year: 96,52 mm (3.8 inches) in February
