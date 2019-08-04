Plastic surgeon told about the dangers of artificial Breasts
Breast implants can cause cancer.
Yuri Inshakov shared details about how the implant could cause cancer and who do not increase bust. As the physician reported, age of patients who want to correct their appearance, in recent years has become much smaller. Most women want a radical change because of the desire to imitate the models of Instagram. Another reason for the popularity of plastic surgery is is professionals of their services.
Basically, as explained by the doctor, the girls come into a state of depression and internal discomfort due to the mismatch between their desires reality. The expert pointed out the danger of surgical intervention in such cases as it adversely affects the human immune system and can lead to the development of cancer.
“As a physician I can say that the cause of cancer has a different doctrine is a mistake of the immune system, weakening frequent hormonal disruptions. Not been established that the inert gel implants can provoke the development of this disease”, — said in an interview with Inshakov.
The expert said that women with many chronic diseases contraindicated surgery for breast enlargement. In this regard, the medical specialist before the operation must clarify all the details of mental and physical health of the patient.