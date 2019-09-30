Plastic tea bags isolated in the beverage microscopic particles
American scientists conducted a study that showed that the plastic tea bags in the drink emit microscopic particles. The real danger of this has not yet been identified. The material is relevant content was published by Eurekalert.
For the analysis were acquired from four different commercial tea, Packed in plastic bags. The scientists cut the last, removed the leaves and washed the studied devices, then heated them in tanks of water to simulate the conditions of preparation. Using electron microscopy, the group found that one plastic bag at a temperature of boiling identified in the water around 11,6 billion and 3.1 billion microplastic particles nanoplastics. These levels were thousands of times higher than previously reported in other products. For reference: the size of the decaying particle is less than 100 nanometers. For comparison, human hair has a diameter of about 75 000 nm.
In another experiment, the researchers treated water fleas of different doses of plastic particles from bags. Although they survived, they had some anatomical and behavioural abnormalities. Experts believe that more research is needed to determine whether plastic have subtle or chronic effects on a person, as at the moment associated with the phenomenon risks are not identified.