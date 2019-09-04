Played: Russia “assigned” bridge in Bangkok
In Russia, periodically getting into a mess with propaganda production, as it was, for example, in Saratov, where in the eve of may 9 the walls of the hostel of the agrarian University was decorated with thematic posters, which depicted a cheerful German soldiers. Another scandal broke out in Vladivostok, where the Eastern economic forum published Souvenirs with picture of a bridge in Thailand.
As reported deita.ruthe image of Rama IX bridge in Bangkok has posted is one of the symbols of Vladivostok — the Russian bridge. The manufacture of these products was conducted by the staff of the Ministry of industry and trade. “This is a fiasco, brother”, — commented one of the Internet users. People sneered that in the absence of such basic knowledge is difficult to talk about the development of the Far East.
Bridge in Bangkok
The bridge in Vladivostok
As previously reported “FACTS”, Russia’s Urals, local Communists were very embarrassed with the greeting women on International women’s day. Congratulatory poster for the fair sex wished “All nailuchshego”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter