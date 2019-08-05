Player “Chernomorets” scored an amazing goal from a Scorpion kick in a match of the championship of Ukraine (video)
August 5, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
In the match of the second round of the Ukrainian championship in the First League “Chernomorets” took in his field “Gornyak-Sport” from Horishni Floodplains.
Odessa has confidently won 3:1 and topped the standings of the championship.
We will add that in the 29th minute, the hosts ‘ midfielder Vitaliy Goshkoderya has doubled advantage of his team incredibly spectacular Scorpion kick.
We will remind, the same beauty of a goal scoring midfielder “Manchester United” and the national team of Armenia Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the match of English Premier League against the “Sunderland”.
