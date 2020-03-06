Player “Dynamo” Besedin took doping instead of headache tablets, the UAF
Artem Besedin
FC Dynamo Kyiv forward Artem Besedin allegedly became the victim of a medical error.
Coordinator of doping control of the Ukrainian Association football (UAF) Maxim Betsko reported that the club doctor had offered the striker a prohibited drug phenylpiracetam instead of headache tablets.
“It is a stimulant that increases brain activity and overall mental energy. In small doses, it just increases brain activity, slightly increases the memory.
The message that we received, this drug has entered the body by accident because I was confused tablet. Instead of headache pills the doctor gave besedino this drug.
According to them, he’s in the same pocket was tablets Ketanov and fontunately, and he simply confused the blisters” – quoted interview Becca the Football 1 TV channel sportarena.com.
For the anti-doping rule violation Besedin was suspended for a year. Punishment entered into force on 19 December last year.
Artem failed a doping test after the match of group round of the Europa League against Malmo (3:4).
Recall that in the case Besedin was dismissed the chief doctor of “Dynamo” Leonid Mironov.
This season, the striker managed to make 23 appearances for Dinamo in all competitions, 8 goals and give one assist.