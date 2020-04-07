Player “Dynamo” has mentioned about wage cuts
Alexander Karavaev
Defender “Dynamo” and national team of Ukraine Oleksandr Karavayev in the show “It” told about the possible sequestration budget plan of the capital club, which can affect the reduction of salaries of players.
“No hints, and talking about reducing salaries in the “Dynamo” did not exist. Maybe we’ll tell you about it later, when it will be a month or two that this situation will be taken such measures.
If that happens, then I think that we will not have any problems and we will find a compromise, a common language, and support the club.”