Player Espanyol celebrated his goal against Zorya gesture-a symbol of “Shakhtar” (video)

Игрок "Эспаньола" отметил свой гол в ворота "Зари" жестом-символом "Шахтера" (видео)

On the eve of Lugansk “dawn” in the second leg of play-offs of Europa League against Espanyol (2:2) are unable to eliminate the handicap of 2 goals received in the first leg in Barcelona (1:3).

One of the authors goals in the Catalan team was Facundo Ferreyra, who opened the scoring on “Slavutych-Arena” in Donetsk.

This Argentinian after scoring an unexpected way celebrated a goal Luhansk. After the goal, Ferreira crossed his arms, showing hammers, which are a symbol of Shakhtar.

“Revealed the hammers. This made my goal the 10th anniversary of “Donbass Arena”. This is a great holiday. I have at Shakhtar there are many friends and I so wanted to say Hello to them” – quoted by Ferreira FootballHub.Recall that Ferreira defended the colors of “Shakhtar” from 2013 to 2018, from which he transferred to Benfica. RCD Espanyol acts Facundo on loan

