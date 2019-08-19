Player from the top three most expensive players in the world changed the team Messi to Bayern (photo)
The most titled club of Germany “Bavaria” officially announced the transition 27-year-old midfielder “Barcelona” and Brazilian national team Philippe Coutinho. Bayern took one of the most expensive players in the world in a one-year lease with option to buy.
Transaction details of the clubs chose not to disclose. But, according to unofficial information, rental Coutinho choose Bayern’s 10th gaming room will cost € 20 million (including wages), and the total possible cost of the transfer will amount to 120 million euros.
Before signing the contract with the German giants, the Brazilian successfully passed a medical examination
With the sports Director of Bayern Hassan Salihamidzic
“For me, this transition means a new challenge in a new country in one of the best clubs in Europe. I’m excited. Like Bayern Munich, I set myself big goals and I am confident that together with our new teammates we will achieve them”, — quotes Philippe Coutinho official website of the German club.
Recall that the Brazilian had moved to Barcelona from Liverpool in January last year to 145 million euros, becoming one of the most expensive players in football history (more pay only PSG and Barcelona for Neymar — 222 million euros and Paris Saint-Germain Monaco for Mbappe — 180 million). In the “blue garnet” Coutinho spent 76 matches in which he scored 21 goals and gave 11 assists. In the Brazil shirt he has 16 precision strikes in 55 games played.
