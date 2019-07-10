Player Ivan Franko interested in “Paris St Germain”
Attacking midfielder Ivan Franco for his performance in the Paraguayan “Libertad” interested in “the Paris Saint-Germain,” reported GetFootballNewsFrance.
“Vice-President “Libertad” Ruben Dee, the Torah confirmed the information that the young Paraguayan striker Ivan Franko could move to PSG.
The forward contract clausula in the amount of 7.1 million euros,” – said the source.
In turn, the father of the player Rene Franco commented on the interest of the French champion to Ivan.
“I haven’t talked to Diego Serrate (agent of his son, – approx. LB.ua), but he was determined. Libertad, the club that opened its doors for my son. Liberteños in our hearts, so we will take the option that satisfies all stakeholders,” said Franco, Sr.
In the last season of the championship Paraguay 19-year-old Franco has played for “Libertad” 16 matches and scored 6 goals.