Player of Ajax left the training camp due to the conflict between Iran and the US
January 9, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Serginho Dest (left)
The defender of “Ajax” of Serginho Dest left training camp of the team, which is now in Qatar. It is reported by “Sport-Express”.
It is reported that the player feared for his safety due to the political tension between Iran and the United States.
19-year-old defender is a US citizen and player in the national team. He played three games for the national team.
Previously, team USA has canceled a training camp for the same reason.
In 2022 Qatar will host the world Cup, which for the first time in history will be held in the winter.
This season, the Dest has played 24 matches for Ajax in all competitions. He has two goals and as many assists.