Player of Palmeiras scored an incredible free kick in the match of Copa Libertadores (video)
August 22, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Gustavo Scarpa
In Porto Alegre hosted the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, in which Gremio took Palmeiras.
The only goal of the match scored midfielder Gustavo Scarpa.
In the 31st minute of the match 25-year-old Gustavo after a free kick meters with 32 caused the incredible beauty of kick – ball with terrible force struck under the crossbar Paulo Vitor.
Team Luiz Felipe Scolari has a good chance to reach the semis of the tournament.
The return leg will take place on 28 August in Sao Paulo.