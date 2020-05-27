Player of Shakhtar in one motion “nailed” the ball dropped from the roof of the building (video)
Michael Mudrik
19-year-old Ukrainian midfielder of Donetsk “Shakhtar” Mikhail Mudrik showed another technical trick.
Player one motion took the ball, dropped from the roof of five-story building. The ball literally stuck to the leg of the player.
“I went to the physics lessons at school” – wittily commented on the video, the native of Krasnohrad.
This season Mudrik has played for Shakhtar 6 matches in the UEFA Youth League.
