Player of the national team of Ukraine did not take on gathering to Turkey: it was not needed Shakhtar
January 19, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Bohdan Butko
The defender of Shakhtar and Ukraine national team Bogdan Butko comments “Football of Ukraine” declared that will search for a new team and a training camp in Turkey will not go.
“I said I’m not going to camp. Looking for a new team. The contract with “Shakhtar” is still a year and a half” – quoted by Butko sport.ua.
In the current season of the Ukrainian Premier League, 29-year-old defender has not played, and his position as right back firmly staked Dodo.
In the national team, a native of Donetsk held 33 matches.