Player “Shakhtar” refused Shevchenko to the proposal to adopt Ukrainian citizenship
Ismaily
Extreme Shakhtar defender ismaily told about the interest of the head coach of the national team of Ukraine Andriy Shevchenko in the fact that the Brazilian accepted the Ukrainian citizenship, according to Ua.tribuna.com.
According to the Brazilian, he was forced to resign on a number of factors.
“You Know Andriy Shevchenko. I made a proposal to integrate the national team of Ukraine. Very happy about this call, because I was able to defend the colors of a country that I feel so welcome. Plus the offer came from a man like Shevchenko, it made me happy”, – quotes the edition of the Ismaili.
“I believe that in Ukraine there are young players who can do the job. They have all the qualities to play for the national team of Ukraine. So I made the best decision for me to reject the offer. Besides, I do not speak Russian and Ukrainian languages”, – said the Brazilian.
We will remind, at the moment, two players of Shakhtar have already undergone the process of naturalization and in favor of the Ukrainian team – the attacking midfielder Marlos and striker Moraes.
Ismaily for Shakhtar delivers 2013. Prior to that, he played in the Portuguese “Braga”. In the current season for the Pitmen 29-year-old player has played 7 matches in all competitions and scored 1 goal. In the Brazilian national team was not called.