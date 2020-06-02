Player “Shakhtar” that one move “nailed” the ball dropped from the roof of the building, became interested in Bayern
Michael Mudrik
The talented midfielder “Shakhtar” Mikhail Mudrik has been targeted by German giants, reports xsport.ua.
19-year-old native of the Region attracted the attention of Bayern and RB Leipzig. In addition, the head of the sports Department of the Red Bull Ralph Rangnick personally recommended “Leipzig” to sign the midfielder.
However, Rangnick Woo this summer in Milan and it is unknown whether to keep German club interest Mutriku.
It is noteworthy that Michael hasn’t played any games for the first team this season, and is remembered primarily for his circus.