Player “Wolverhampton” scored an incredible goal in gate “Manchester United” in the match of the Premier League (video)

In the final match of the second round of the English Premier League at “Molineux” “Wolverhampton” took “Manchester United”.
The match ended in a draw 1:1.
On the anniversary 50-th goal Anthony Martial for Manchester United (27th minute), the hosts responded with a goal for Ruben Neves.
Especially good was a goal for the Portuguese midfielder of “wolves”.Add that to 68 minutes, the red devils could have taken the lead, but Paul Pogba decisive form of taking away the right to break the 11-meter at the regular penalty taker Marcus Rashford, a chance missed.
After two rounds the standings of the Premier League headed by Liverpool and Arsenal, who have a 100 percent result.
2 points behind a number of clubs, including two in Manchester and Tottenham.
In the next round will take place face-to-face meeting of the leaders.