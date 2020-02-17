Player Zaporozhye “Motor” topped the list of the best snipers in the Champions League

| February 17, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Игрок запорожского "Мотора" возглавил список лучших снайперов Лиги Чемпионов

Boris Puhovski

The Belarusian playmaker “Motor” Boris Puhovski topped the list of the best snipers in the handball Champions League results 12 game weeks.

33-year-old leader of the team from Zaporozhye in the last match against “FK Vardar” (28:38) scored 7 goals and ahead of former race leader scorers, Ukrainian Vladislav Ostroushko, whose “Evrofarm” is already eliminated from the tournament.

Lugovskogo now have 68 goals have Ostroushko – 65.

The best marksmen in the Champions League:

  1. Boris Puhovski (Motor) – 68 goals
  2. Vladislav Ostroushko (Evrofarm) – 65
  3. Timur Dibirov (Vardar) – 62
  4. Hugo Deska (Montpellier) – 61
  5. Alex Gomez (Barcelona) – 60
  6. Emil Jacobsen (GOG) – 59
  • … 17. Ideas Of Malatinsky (Motor) – 53

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr