Players “Manchester United” will donate 30% of his salary to hospitals
The players of “Manchester United” will donate 30% of his salary to hospitals and health services in the UK to help in the fight against coronavirus, according to L Еquipe.
The initiative comes from the captain of the “red devils” Gary Maguire.
It is reported that other players, Manchester United agreed to the proposal of the defender after a team discussion involving the Executive Director of the club ed Woodward.
The financial position allows 20 times Champions of England not to cut the salaries of employees of the club to compensate for the losses due to the suspension of the tournament.
Earlier on a 4-month salaries have been abandoned by the players of “Juventus”.
Note that according worldometers.info in the UK the number of cases of the coronavirus came close to 48 thousand, and the number of deaths was 4 934.