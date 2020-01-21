Players massively break the contracts with Karpaty
The Quartet left
Karpaty Lviv left just four players, including ex-player of national team of Ukraine Oleksandr Kucher, reported on the official website of the club.
In addition to the Coachman mill “green-whites” left colleagues of Alexander’s role – Aleksey Kovtun and Sergei Vakulenko, and midfielder Nazar Palm. Contracts terminated by mutual consent of the parties.
Earlier, Karpaty players refused to train and the winter collection was under threat. The reason – debts under the salary, which the players do not get since September last year.
The team continue to expect funding, but still decided to start the training process.