Players of Arsenal quarantined – match in the Premier League with Manchester city cancelled
The match of the 28th round of the English Premier League “Manchester city” – “Arsenal”, originally postponed due to the participation of “citizens” in the final of the English League Cup, now again postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus, the official website of the gunners. The bout was scheduled for today.
This decision was made due to the fact that the players of the London club was in contact with the President of Olympiakos, Mr. Evangelos Marinakis, found to have the coronavirus.
Arsenal played Olympiacos in the Europa League two weeks ago at the Emirates. After the match the President of the club talked to some players of Londoners, they are all quarantined.
The submarine was allowed to postpone the game indefinitely.
The medical service of the club considers the fact of infection is unlikely, but the club are serious about the request to carry out at home 14 days after contact with an infected person.
These 14 days would expire on March 12, so the future of the game “Arsenal” this situation should not affect.
We will add that match MS – Arsenal is the first Premier League you have to move indefinitely because of the rapid spread of COVID-19.