Players of “Barcelona” can reduce the salaries of the pandemic coronavirus
Guide Catalan “Barcelona” in the face of the club President Josep bartomeu may ask players to go on a pay cut, according to AS.
“Barcelona” can not stand back from the financial crisis in football, the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19.
And the Catalan club obviously will not be able to achieve the planned performance in the current season.
A few months ago the budget of “Barcelona” was planned in the amount of €1,047 billion and a profit of €11 million While the salary Fund according to plan amounted to 61% of the budget of the club is €642 million.
We will remind, the League has suspended matches due to pandemic coronavirus.
Today will be a regular meeting of the Board of “Barcelona” on which, perhaps, will be considered salary cuts and not just the first team players.