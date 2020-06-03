Players of “Barcelona” from the leadership of the club did re-offer wage cuts: they refused
Players Catalan “Barcelona” from the leadership of the club once again received an offer with a request about reduction of salaries amid a financial crisis, according to RAC1.
However, this time the number is not passed: the players refused, explaining his decision to the imminent resumption of the championship of Spain.
It is noted that “Barcelona” has managed to save about 40 million euros, thanks to the first agreement with the players for three months to reduce the salaries of 17%.
We will remind that “Barcelona” five players have had coronavirus.