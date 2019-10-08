Players of “Bavaria” after the defeat in the match against “Hoffenheim” traditionally rested on the “Oktoberfest” (photo)
The “Theresienwiese”
In the match of the 7th round of the German Bundesliga Bayern Munich sensationally lost at home to the Hoffenheim 1:2 and changed the lead on the 3rd place in the standings.
However, this fact is not particularly upset by the charges of Niko Kovac, who the next day in full strength went to the Theresienwiese (Theresienwiese) to celebrate the traditional harvest festival – “Oktoberfest”, the benefit of the terezín meadow is located close to the home stadium of the Bavarians – “Allianz Arena”.
No exception, nor Bayern, nor the first team.
“Drew off” the Bavarians nice.
We should not forget that after a couple of days many of them play for their national teams in matches of UEFA Euro 2020.
I wonder how productive will play Croat Ivan Perisic against the Hungarians or the French Benjamin Pavard and Corentin Tolisso against the uncompromising Icelanders.
And how to show their goalscoring qualities of the Polish Robert Lewandowski in the match with Latvians?
Note that the draw favored the German team. Moreover, that Germany have conceded upcoming tour, and their next opponent will be quite passable – Estonia.