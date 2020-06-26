Players of “Liverpool” together violently celebrated a long-awaited victory in the English Premier League (video)
On the eve of Manchester city in the final match of the 31st round lost points in the match with “Chelsea” (1:2) and lost all chances to defend the title of champion of the English Premier League.
For the first time in its history champion of the Premier League was Liverpool, the players before the meeting at Stamford bridge gathered together to celebrate a possible title.
As it turned out, the feeling of “red” did not disappoint, and they rapidly noted the final whistle Stuart Atwell.