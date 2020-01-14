Players of the club of Ukrainian Premier League plan to sabotage the training because of wage arrears
Karpaty
The majority of clubs of the Ukrainian Premier League has returned after the winter holidays.
Came from vacation and the players of FC Karpaty Lviv.
Some of the players are physical, but refuse to play and train because of the big debts under the salary, according to xsport.ua.
Club the last few months does not pay the players salary.
It was previously reported that one of Russia’s richest businessmen interested in buying the Lviv club. It can help to improve the financial situation within the team. However, surrounded by Mikhail Fridman, who is a native of Lviv, has denied this information