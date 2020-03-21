Players of the Italian Series And want to cut the pay of up to 30%
Negotiations began between Serie A and the Association of Italian footballers.
Clubs ask players to agree to a pay cut by 15-30% in the pandemic coronavirus.
Thus risk to lose maximum 30% of salary only players who earn more than €1.5 million a year, according to sport.ua.
Thus, the Serie a clubs will try to reduce their financial losses to €250 million.
We will remind, according to Agency estimates, KPMG, the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19 Serie a clubs will lose about €650 million And total top 5 top leagues of European football: the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie a, German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 you will lose from €3.4 to 3.9 billion total income due to the break in the season due to a pandemic coronavirus.