Players of the Portuguese national team have donated half of the bonus for qualifying for Euro 2020
Portugal
Portugal expressed his support for Amateur football.
The national team players donated half of the bonus for qualifying for Euro 2020 Fund, created to support Amateur football, said the press service of the football Federation of Portugal.
It is noted that the initiative came from team captain Cristiano Ronaldo.
The money will go to local associations and Amateur clubs will be able to use these funds until the end of the season. On account of the Fund received 4.7 million euros.